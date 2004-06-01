25,000 killed in terrorist attacks all over the world

We stand at a pivot point in history.



In some ways, we all do, in every day of our lives. But these days are special. Our world hangs in the balance, as it always does, but now it's our turn to tip it one way or the other, by action or inaction.



A big part of this is belief, faith. We only have so many facts, and the grey zone between truth and lies is 90% of our world. Are the Iraqis trying to blow us up? Is President Bush a hopelessly corrupt tool? We don't, and can't know for sure. We do not have enough data.



How you fill the gaps between your datapoints: that's the key to all simulation, to all thought.



I've spent a lot of time in the darkness. I've been reading Rummel's stuff on democide, sketching in my own mind the outlines of what would happen here if those social forces arise.



I don't like it.



Now I feel a turning. Having looked into the darkness, I want to envisage a different future. One filled with hope, light and life.



Here's how it goes: Lessig wins Eldred Vs. Ashcroft and the entire cultural content of the 1960s enters into the public domain on the spot. All of the Beatles. All of the Doors. All of LOVE. All the movies, all the art. But especially all of the music.



And it changes us.



Suddenly being reconnected to the protest against the vietnam war - to this mysterious outpouring of love which threatened all established powers with turning the world into a garden - to the vision and hope of humanity freed - to a spirituality which manifested as community, sharing and love - to the presence of god in every child, Vietnamese, Iraqi or American.



The seventies was a hangover, the 80s a bad dream, and the 90s a slow reawakening.



This is the twenty first century. It is a time of light, life and hope. Don't believe anybody who tells you differently.