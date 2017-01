25,000 killed in terrorist attacks all over the world

The pictures of eachother we paint in our mind construct the fabric of our reality.

So, on to a different tack.Let's talk about how dreams inform reality. Let's talk about the Cuban missile crisis.Think about this for a moment: USSR Vs. US. Cuba with nuclear weapons is the threat of the day. We wereto nuclear war, which in those days would probably have been total and annihilated life on earth. We pulled through by genius and luck.Everybody involved put the welfare of the people first, and this is why we survived. The US not over-escalating, the USSR backing down - it looks like force, but at some profound level it is and was cooperation. To value the lives of your countrymen, and the fellow citizens of the world, over some local goal.Why is Bushworried about Oil? It's simple: we need it to survive. Supplies will, one day, be scarce, and exactly when that day is nobody knows. Could be twenty years, could be fifty.As long as you ignore the probability of oil being made obsolete by technologies like fuel cells, this looks like a sensible strategyyou put the welfare of American people before that of everybody else.You could also argue that America is the world's best defence against Fascism and democidal regimes, and that for us to remain strong in some ways guarentees the welfare of the world. I can just about hear Chompsky spinning in his grave, but this is not an entirely flag-waving argument. Overall, we do pretty good.Either way, it's possible to construe the actions of the government as being in the "good but misguided" category, rather than the "flat-out evil armaggedon monkeys".Below, I've argued extensively for awareness of the potential for democide and oppression in our current political situation. Now I want to add a proviso:. Not less, more. Our fear of them increases their fear of us increases their tendancy to cover their asses and you get into this kind of weird feedback loop.I don't know how to integrated my political and spiritual consciousnesses in these times.What would it take for peace to break out, and BushCo to simply be madePerhaps nothing. Perhaps it's already happened.Consciousness matters: not to be blind to the bad, but not to be blind to the good either. Life on the planet appears to have been getting better for the average human being for most of recorded history. The curve is up, and I'm not convinced BushCo are anything other than a part of that process. Perhaps we just needed to be awakened to our reponsibility to rule our government and hem them in with our doubts. And everything I've said about democide exists in this context: we also got antibiotics and super-abundent food in the 20th century.So, buy a rifle and stop driving your car. Check out how cheap solar systems are these days. Envisage a reality where we are no longer dependent on oil, and start putting your dollars where your hopes are: on a future where people like Bush cannot exist because there is no scarcity for them to exploit and no division for them to pour salt into.This is the long term answer: peace through fair prosperity.We've poured a lot of money into developing fusion reactors. Turns out that they're incredibly expensive and difficult to operate if they are too small. The right size for a fusion reactor is 1,391,000km in diameter. All we need to do is pick up the radiated energy and use it.Do you see what I'm saying? Fighting over scarce resources will always cause trouble, and all forms of sharing require politics to try and achive consensus or fairness. The long-term solution to war is to move our economy away from dependence on scarce resources on to dependence on plentiful ones:But that requires breaking out of history, out of the patternen of fighting over scarcity.Update: Energy Victory . Don't agree with everything they say, but they